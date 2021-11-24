Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.76. The company has a market capitalization of $251.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.94.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

