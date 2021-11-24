Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $102.00.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 over the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 30,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.