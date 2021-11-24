Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Cut to $101.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.63.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 over the last 90 days. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 936,536 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after acquiring an additional 76,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

