Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Encore Wire worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $147.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

