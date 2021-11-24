ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $39.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.14. ENDRA Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDRA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 399.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

