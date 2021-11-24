Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €10.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €10.50 ($11.93) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Enel in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on Enel in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.75) target price on Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.10 ($10.34).

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

