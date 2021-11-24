Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Engagement Labs Inc. (CVE:EL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 752.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Engagement Labs (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers TotalSocial, a data and analytics platform that combines online and offline actionable data with predictive analytics to grow brand.

