Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Gap Up to $40.65

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.65, but opened at $41.70. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.52.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $27,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 43.3% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 133,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 397,672 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 35,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 110.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter worth $649,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.