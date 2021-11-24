Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,300 shares of company stock worth $949,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

