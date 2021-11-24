Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 127.03% from the stock’s current price.

EOSE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.15. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $1,256,659.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 746,573 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,142. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

