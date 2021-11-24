Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

Equitable has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equitable to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,844 shares of company stock worth $1,131,318 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equitable stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

