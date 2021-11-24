Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for National Express Group PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Express Group in a report issued on Sunday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Express Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPGF opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. National Express Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

