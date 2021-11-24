Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%.

NOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $21.48 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -2.83%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.