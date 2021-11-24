Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GlobalFoundries Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GlobalFoundries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GFS. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.03.

Shares of GFS opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $68.19.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.