Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PFLT opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

