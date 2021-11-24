Eric Rosenfeld Sells 42,857 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Rosenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Eric Rosenfeld sold 39,915 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $744,813.90.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -138.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRMW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,509,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

