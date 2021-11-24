Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Sets New 12-Month High at $353.74

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $353.74 and last traded at $353.74, with a volume of 88 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $345.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.22 and a 200 day moving average of $320.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

