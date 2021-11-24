Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Upgraded at UBS Group

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.