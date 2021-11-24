Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Edward J. Schutter Acquires 2,560 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 140.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 181,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 303.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

