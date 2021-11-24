ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stock Position Raised by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.61. 1,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,901. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29.

