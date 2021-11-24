ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2061 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.20.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 1,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,056. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

