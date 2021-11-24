Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.86.

ETSY opened at $279.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.45. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $301.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $587,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

