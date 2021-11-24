Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $264.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY stock opened at $279.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $301.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.12 and its 200 day moving average is $204.45.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 142.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.