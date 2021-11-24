Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.60 million-$367.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.20 million.Everbridge also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.190 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total transaction of $199,337.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,845 shares of company stock worth $9,411,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

