Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 773 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.9% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 17,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 190,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 44.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.3% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

