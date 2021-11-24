Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,396 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $171.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.44 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.