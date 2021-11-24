Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,926 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.6% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock worth $49,033,160 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

