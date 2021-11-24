Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 226 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $135.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $115.30 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.53.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

