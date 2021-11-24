Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,671 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $5,596,924.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $626,937.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,151 shares of company stock valued at $19,317,347.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

