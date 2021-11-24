Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moller Financial Services raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

