Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,149,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $428.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $414.56 and a 200-day moving average of $403.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

