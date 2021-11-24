Everi (NYSE:EVRI) vs. Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Financial Review

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Everi and Xponential Fitness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi 0 0 7 1 3.13 Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11

Everi currently has a consensus price target of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 22.35%. Xponential Fitness has a consensus price target of $23.56, suggesting a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Everi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Everi is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Profitability

This table compares Everi and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi 10.78% 262.45% 6.07% Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everi and Xponential Fitness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi $383.67 million 5.26 -$81.68 million $0.65 34.11 Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xponential Fitness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Everi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Everi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everi beats Xponential Fitness on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services. The FinTech segment provides access to cash at gaming facilities via ATM cash withdrawals, credit card cash access transactions and point of sale debit card cash access transactions, check-related services, fully integrated kiosks and maintenance services, compliance, audit and data software, casino credit data and reporting services and other ancillary offerings. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

