EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of EVI opened at $36.70 on Monday. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.60 million, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

In other EVI Industries news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of EVI Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $45,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 313.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 223.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the first quarter valued at $291,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.