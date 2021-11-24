EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Short Interest Update

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

OTCMKTS EVNVY opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.33. EVN has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get EVN alerts:

About EVN

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for EVN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.