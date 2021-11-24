EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Short Interest Update

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
OTCMKTS EVNVY opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.33. EVN has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About EVN
Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for EVN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.