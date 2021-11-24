Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAHPF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. Evolution Mining has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

