Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 214.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.71. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $81.18 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.