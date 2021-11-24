Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stake Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,117 shares of company stock worth $2,874,603 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

