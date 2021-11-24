Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $126.40

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.40 and last traded at $124.90, with a volume of 46 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.45.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Exponent by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Exponent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

