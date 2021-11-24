F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FXLV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. 272,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,173. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76. F45 Training has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). As a group, research analysts expect that F45 Training will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

