F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $430,221.88 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,892 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.39, for a total value of $430,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $437,128.38.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $416,602.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.66. 9,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,814. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $160.85 and a one year high of $239.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.74 and a 200 day moving average of $199.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in F5 Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in F5 Networks by 9.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 114.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $162,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

