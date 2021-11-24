Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $543.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $349.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

