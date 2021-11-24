Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $50.76 and last traded at $51.29, with a volume of 3247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.45.

Specifically, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,460 shares of company stock worth $7,050,334 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

