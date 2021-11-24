Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $3,618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $358.80 million, a PE ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 2.13. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $56.81.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fathom by 403.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fathom by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTHM. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.