Fear NFTs (FEAR) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00069504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00073174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00088827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.33 or 0.07538193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,669.60 or 1.00247212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

