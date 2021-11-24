Fei Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $426.10 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00069504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00073174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00088827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.33 or 0.07538193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,669.60 or 1.00247212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

