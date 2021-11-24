FFD Financial Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, November 26th (OTCMKTS:FFDF)

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF)’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, November 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 26th.

FFD Financial stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.00. 169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. FFD Financial has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from FFD Financial’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%.

FFD Financial Corp. is a bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, which engages in general banking solutions. The firm specializes in deposits, loans and mortgages, account services, cash management, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate; Non-Residential Real Estate and Land; Commercial Secured and Unsecured; and Consumer and Other.

