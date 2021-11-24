FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.66 Million

Brokerages expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to announce $42.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $51.20 million. FibroGen posted sales of $65.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $261.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $270.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $206.33 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $295.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FGEN. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.96.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

