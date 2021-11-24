Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 0.1% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,508,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,110,000 after purchasing an additional 174,824 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,117,000 after purchasing an additional 128,747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 457,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 203,888 shares in the last quarter.

FBND opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $55.14.

