Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 342.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.20 price target on shares of Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of FTRP opened at C$5.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$313.23 million and a PE ratio of -6.41. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$9.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.