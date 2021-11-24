Financial Management Network Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

NYSE BA traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,406,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $191.85 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

